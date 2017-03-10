Tweets: Man City and Stoke City squabble over wifi

At @ManCity's £200m training complex, we're struggling to get basic wi-fi. Apologies for the trouble with updates tonight. — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) March 10, 2017

In what might be the most 21st century spat to date, Premier League football clubs Manchester City and Stoke City have been squabbling on social media over wifi access.

The two sides were facing each other in a FA Youth Cup clash at the Blues’ state-of-the-art training ground this evening. The Potters were infuriated at having problems getting online at the £200m facility and vented on Twitter.

But with a 6-0 win in the bag, their hosts struck back by publishing a match report over the wifi. They told followers: “Because WE have wifi… 📶 REPORT: A scintillating display hands City a stunning #FAYouthCup advantage.”

But that tweet was soon deleted and replaced by one that simply said: “REPORT: A scintillating display hands City a stunning #FAYouthCup advantage.”