Tweets: Man Utd players react to defeat at Chelsea

Thanks for always being there #GGMU pic.twitter.com/Nj8kl90YZu — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) March 13, 2017

A couple of Manchester United players posted on Twitter in the wake of last night’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge. United had been reduced to 10 men in the first-half following Ander Herrera’s sending off for a second bookable offence.

Blues midfielder N’Golo Kante scored the only goal of the game from long range in the second-half.

David De Gea was caught off-guard by Kante’s shot, but he was one of the players to tweet after the game to thank the United fans for their support.

Those sentiments were echoed by Eric Bailly.