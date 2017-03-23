Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players bid farewell to Lukas Podolski

All the best, Abi! We'll miss you, bro! 😐 @Podolski10 #GAZVER #AHA #TschöPoldi pic.twitter.com/8ufeGx8wlY
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 22, 2017
Arsenal’s German internationals have been posting on social media to bid farewell to former Gooner Lukas Podolski after he retired from international football.
Podolski won his final cap for Germany against England last night and scored the only goal of the game with a long-range screamer.
Mesut Ozil shared a photo of him and a group of Germany players posing with Podolski in the dressing room after the game. Among the players featured was fellow Gunner Shkodran Mustafi, who also posted a picture of Podolski being given the bumps on the pitch.
🔙🔛🔝 Good win ⚽ and much more important a massive last game for @Podolski10! You will be missed! #TschöPoldi #GERENG pic.twitter.com/utZhPBkwNP
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) March 22, 2017