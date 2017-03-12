Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Lincoln

On to semi-final #facup & happy to have equalled @IanWright0 FA cup goal record pic.twitter.com/ajgtsDbfZz — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) March 11, 2017

Arsenal recorded a 5-0 win over non-league Lincoln City in yesterday’s FA Cup sixth round tie at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners recorded a comfortable victory to book their place in the semi-finals.

After the final whistle, some of their players took to social media to react to the result.

Mostly they were looking ahead to a forthcoming trip to Wembley, though one or two players did celebrate beating the Imps.

Here’s what they had to say.