Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Lincoln

On to semi-final #facup & happy to have equalled @IanWright0 FA cup goal record pic.twitter.com/ajgtsDbfZz
— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) March 11, 2017
Arsenal recorded a 5-0 win over non-league Lincoln City in yesterday’s FA Cup sixth round tie at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners recorded a comfortable victory to book their place in the semi-finals.
After the final whistle, some of their players took to social media to react to the result.
Mostly they were looking ahead to a forthcoming trip to Wembley, though one or two players did celebrate beating the Imps.
Here’s what they had to say.
Back to Wembley #facup ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XQ8PBCFB7w
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) March 11, 2017
This one was for the fans. En route Wembley!! #COYG #FACup pic.twitter.com/w08HJwFqzd
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) March 11, 2017
5-0 for us. Semi-final @EmiratesFACup👍⚽ #AFCvLCFC @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/d8QVD4Y1Le
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 11, 2017
Yess!! Wembley here we come!! #FACup #COYG 🔴⚪️
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) March 11, 2017
Job done @Arsenal, onto the semi final of the #FACup. Credit to @LincolnCity_FC they played their heart's out. 🔴👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7i0eoStcPm
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) March 11, 2017