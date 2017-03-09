Tweets and Photos: Barcelona players celebrate their comeback victory over PSG

“You respect our history, understand?”

Barcelona’s stars took to their social media accounts to celebrate their incredible comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain last night.

The Spanish champions were trailing 4-0 from their Champions League last-16 first leg, but recorded a 6-1 win at Camp Nou yesterday evening to go through 6-5 on aggregate.

Brazilian star Neymar was the architect of the comeback, while Sergi Roberto was the unlikely source of the 96th-minute winner.

Here’s what the Barca players had to say as they reacted to their heroics.

“AMAZING !! Together we made it !!!!! Huge fans and team !!!!!”

INCREIBLE !! Entre tots ho hem aconseguit !!!!! Enorme equip i afició!!!!! 🔴🔵FORÇA BARÇAAA !!!! pic.twitter.com/bTep06fHQr — Sergi Roberto (@SergiRoberto10) March 8, 2017

COME OOOOONNN 💪💪💪💪💪thank you all all all of you VISCA BARÇA and all our supporters 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/yCRWhVTuXl — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) March 8, 2017

What a night!! This is football. ⚽️🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/OHLgf31xYB — Rafinha Alcantara (@Rafinha) March 9, 2017

Que equipo !!! 🔵🔴😍💪🏻 vamos pic.twitter.com/b32Ll3KogQ — Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) March 8, 2017

You call it "football team", we call it "Barça". You call it "miracle", we call it "normal" #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/vaa30IgnMd — Arda Turan (@ArdaTuran) March 8, 2017

🔴🔵 Orgulho 🙌. Obrigado CAMP NOU! 🔴🔵Gracias afición. Increíble lo que pasó hoy ❤️. #MésQueUnClub pic.twitter.com/SvYIsCTLzq — André Gomes (@aftgomes) March 8, 2017

De La Masía directo a la historia. Enhorabuena @sergiroberto10 😀 💪💪💪 T'estimo 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/k5XR9WVU6J — Denis Suarez (@DenisSuarez6) March 8, 2017