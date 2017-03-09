Tweets and Photos: Barcelona players celebrate their comeback victory over PSG

“You respect our history, understand?”

Barcelona’s stars took to their social media accounts to celebrate their incredible comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain last night.

The Spanish champions were trailing 4-0 from their Champions League last-16 first leg, but recorded a 6-1 win at Camp Nou yesterday evening to go through 6-5 on aggregate.

Brazilian star Neymar was the architect of the comeback, while Sergi Roberto was the unlikely source of the 96th-minute winner.

Here’s what the Barca players had to say as they reacted to their heroics.

“AMAZING !! Together we made it !!!!! Huge fans and team !!!!!”