Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players on beating Stoke

March 18, 2017

Chelsea kept their seemingly relentless march to the title on track with victory at Stoke City today.

Gary Cahill’s late goal secured a 1-2 away win over the Potters. Willian had earlier opened the scoring for the Blues in the 13th minute, before Jon Walters equalised from the penalty spot late in the first-half.

Cahill, who had conceded the spot-kick, made amends by sweeping the ball home in the 87th minute after a corner.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game.