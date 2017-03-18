Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players on beating Stoke

Otro paso firme, tras un partido duro, en nuestra pelea por la Premier / It's been a tough game. Another firm step in our path to the Title pic.twitter.com/r1fXPxiVsD — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) March 18, 2017

Chelsea kept their seemingly relentless march to the title on track with victory at Stoke City today.

Gary Cahill’s late goal secured a 1-2 away win over the Potters. Willian had earlier opened the scoring for the Blues in the 13th minute, before Jon Walters equalised from the penalty spot late in the first-half.

Cahill, who had conceded the spot-kick, made amends by sweeping the ball home in the 87th minute after a corner.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game.