Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players on beating Stoke

Otro paso firme, tras un partido duro, en nuestra pelea por la Premier / It's been a tough game. Another firm step in our path to the Title pic.twitter.com/r1fXPxiVsD
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) March 18, 2017
Chelsea kept their seemingly relentless march to the title on track with victory at Stoke City today.
Gary Cahill’s late goal secured a 1-2 away win over the Potters. Willian had earlier opened the scoring for the Blues in the 13th minute, before Jon Walters equalised from the penalty spot late in the first-half.
Cahill, who had conceded the spot-kick, made amends by sweeping the ball home in the 87th minute after a corner.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game.
Happy to celebrate my 150th game in @premierleague with a HUGE win! #cfc pic.twitter.com/d3ZpFZlWKU
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) March 18, 2017
Always believe…until the end! Come on @ChelseaFC ! 💪🏼👊🏼🔵 #STKCHE #PremierLeague
Hay que luchar siempre…hasta el final! Vamooos! 💪🏼👊🏼🔵 pic.twitter.com/9WDM7f5vB7
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) March 18, 2017