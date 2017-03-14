Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Man Utd

March 14, 2017 - All News, Chelsea, FA Cup, Manchester United, Photos

Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 1-0 win over 10-man Manchester United at Stamford Bridge last night.

N’Golo Kante’s long range effort in the second half proved to be the only goal of the quarter-final and was enough to setup a clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley next month.

After the match, several Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to Kante’s goal and the victory. Here’s what they had to say.