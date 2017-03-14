Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Man Utd

We continue our way to the next round. Always a pleasure to score for the team and for the fans. @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/fdrc9u7W9x — N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) March 13, 2017

Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 1-0 win over 10-man Manchester United at Stamford Bridge last night.

N’Golo Kante’s long range effort in the second half proved to be the only goal of the quarter-final and was enough to setup a clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley next month.

After the match, several Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to Kante’s goal and the victory. Here’s what they had to say.

Mon fréro @nglkante … little man doing BIG things 💪 congrats everyone, one step closer to the🏆🔥 @chelseafc #KTBFFH 🔵🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/5Vto29tOIZ — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) March 13, 2017