Tweets and Photos: Leicester players react to beating Sevilla

Posted by - March 15, 2017 - All News, Champions League, Leicester City, Photos, Spain

Leicester City are through to the Champions League quarter-finals after a 2-0 win over Sevilla at the King Power Stadium last night.

The Foxes recorded a shock win over two legs after their 2-1 defeat in Spain in the first leg.

Captain Wes Morgan headed Leicester into a first-half lead, before Marc Albrighton added a second after the break.

Sevilla had Samir Nasri sent-off for a second bookable offence.

And Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel conceded and saved a penalty that could have taken the tie to extra-time.

Here’s what the Leicester players had to say about their efforts.