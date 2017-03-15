Tweets and Photos: Leicester players react to beating Sevilla

Leicester City are through to the Champions League quarter-finals after a 2-0 win over Sevilla at the King Power Stadium last night.

The Foxes recorded a shock win over two legs after their 2-1 defeat in Spain in the first leg.

Captain Wes Morgan headed Leicester into a first-half lead, before Marc Albrighton added a second after the break.

Sevilla had Samir Nasri sent-off for a second bookable offence.

And Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel conceded and saved a penalty that could have taken the tie to extra-time.

Here’s what the Leicester players had to say about their efforts.

Quarter finals of the Champions League. What a feeling. Well done everyone tonight. The atmosphere was amazing #foxesneverquit #fearless — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 14, 2017

Unbelievable, last 8 of champions league, massive achievement but we're not done yet. Bring on the draw!!💪🏼💪🏼 #lcfc #ucl pic.twitter.com/aDt9MtVVDf — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) March 14, 2017