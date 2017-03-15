Tweets and Photos: Leicester players react to beating Sevilla

Just wow #ChampionsLeague #lcfc pic.twitter.com/ZqGzCDr3Wy
Leicester City are through to the Champions League quarter-finals after a 2-0 win over Sevilla at the King Power Stadium last night.
The Foxes recorded a shock win over two legs after their 2-1 defeat in Spain in the first leg.
Captain Wes Morgan headed Leicester into a first-half lead, before Marc Albrighton added a second after the break.
Sevilla had Samir Nasri sent-off for a second bookable offence.
And Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel conceded and saved a penalty that could have taken the tie to extra-time.
Here’s what the Leicester players had to say about their efforts.
