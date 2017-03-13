Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players on 2-1 win over Burnley

Very important 3 points in a very tough game!!! Happy to score the winning goal #WEARELIVERPOOL #YNWA #EC23 A post shared by Emre Can (@ec2323) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Liverpool came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Burnley at Anfield in yesterday’s Premier League encounter.

The Reds, who were beaten at Turf Moor earlier this season, were in danger of the Clarets doing the double over them when Ashley Barnes opened the scoring early on.

But Georginio Wijnaldum equalised in first-half stoppage time and Emre Can scored the winner with a low shot from long range.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the game.

Another important win good fight to come back and get the 3 points !! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/MU6QxHjvsr — Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) March 12, 2017

This is the way! 3️⃣ points and keeping the pressure ! Fans were amazing, as always! pic.twitter.com/vbMYZGGDmb — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) March 12, 2017