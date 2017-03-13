Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players on 2-1 win over Burnley

Posted by - March 13, 2017 - All News, Burnley, Liverpool, Photos, Premier League

Liverpool came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Burnley at Anfield in yesterday’s Premier League encounter.

The Reds, who were beaten at Turf Moor earlier this season, were in danger of the Clarets doing the double over them when Ashley Barnes opened the scoring early on.

But Georginio Wijnaldum equalised in first-half stoppage time and Emre Can scored the winner with a low shot from long range.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the game.