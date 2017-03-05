Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Arsenal

Olha a Explosão 💥🔥💥 A post shared by Roberto🔥Firmino (@roberto_firmino) on Mar 4, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate their victory over Arsenal.

The Reds bounced back from their 3-1 defeat at Leicester City with a 3-1 defeat over the Gunners at Anfield last night.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Gini Wijnaldum secured three crucial point for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Here’s what some members of Klopp’s squad had to say about the result, including Firmino, who opened the scoring in the ninth minute, and Wijnaldum, whose late breakaway goal put the icing on the cake for Liverpool.

What a win! Unbelievable atmosphere! Thanks for the great support 🔴 pic.twitter.com/l019zy9QZ8 — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 4, 2017

Great result and performance! Big 3️⃣ points! Fans were incredible too! #YNWA 🔴👊🏻💪🏻🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/9feQjQvMw6 — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) March 4, 2017

3-1 win against Arsenal! That win was very important and we made it. 👏🏼 Let's keep it up, Reds! 🔴 #LFCARS #YNWA #WeAreLiverpool @LFC — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) March 4, 2017