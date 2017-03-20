Tweets and Photos: Man City and Liverpool players react to 1-1 draw

Players from Manchester City and Liverpool took to Twitter to give their reaction to yesterday’s 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

The overriding feeling among those who took part seems to be that it was a very intense Premier League game.

And players from both teams clearly felt they could have been going home with three points rather than the one they had to settle for.

Here’s what they players said on social media after the game, starting with the home side.

We'd have liked the full three points. But it's always great to see this team always going for more. C'mon, City! — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) March 19, 2017

High intensity game with attacking football by both teams. Solid point in the end @LFC 🔴‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/C7rYDsdZqF — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) March 19, 2017