Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players post farewell messages to Bastian Schweinsteiger

Manchester United’s players have been taking to their social media accounts to bid farewell to team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger after the news broke that he is joining Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.

Although a bit-part player for the Red Devils this season, Schweinsteiger remained a popular figure among the Old Trafford crowd and his fellow players. That was evident in some of the tributes posted by his team-mates this morning.

Here’s what the United players had to say to Schweini.