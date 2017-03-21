Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players post farewell messages to Bastian Schweinsteiger

Thanks for everything Bastian! Good luck the rest of your career. @BSchweinsteiger pic.twitter.com/6IFzBwTUdn — Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) March 21, 2017

Manchester United’s players have been taking to their social media accounts to bid farewell to team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger after the news broke that he is joining Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.

Although a bit-part player for the Red Devils this season, Schweinsteiger remained a popular figure among the Old Trafford crowd and his fellow players. That was evident in some of the tributes posted by his team-mates this morning.

Here’s what the United players had to say to Schweini.

Oh Giorgio Armani all the best for your new challenge and thanks for your advices and your good mood ✌️ @BSchweinsteiger — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) March 21, 2017

Good luck @BSchweinsteiger on the next chapter of your special career. All the best mate pic.twitter.com/ytLFwiKOv7 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 21, 2017