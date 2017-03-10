Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 1-1 draw at FC Rostov

Posted by - March 10, 2017 - All News, Europa League, Manchester United, Photos

Manchester United left Russia with a draw after last night’s Europa League last-16 first leg against FC Rostov.

The Red Devils did not get the win they wanted, but bagged what could be an important away goal in a 1-1 tie.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring for United. After the match, he reflected on the potential importance of his goal and thanked the United fans who had made the trip to Rostov.

Here’s what some of his team-mates had to say about the game.