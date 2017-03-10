Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 1-1 draw at FC Rostov

We wanted more, but we take home a draw and an important away ⚽ Thanks to all #mufc supporters for covering such a long distance #UEL pic.twitter.com/56ELsfBQ5G — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) March 9, 2017

Manchester United left Russia with a draw after last night’s Europa League last-16 first leg against FC Rostov.

The Red Devils did not get the win they wanted, but bagged what could be an important away goal in a 1-1 tie.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring for United. After the match, he reflected on the potential importance of his goal and thanked the United fans who had made the trip to Rostov.

Here’s what some of his team-mates had to say about the game.

Good team work, everything will be decided in the second leg,thanks to our traveling fans 🔴 #EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/MuyOlTUAg8 — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) March 9, 2017