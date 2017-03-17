Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating FC Rostov

Manchester United recorded a narrow 1-0 win over FC Rostov at Old Trafford last night.

Juan Mata’s only goal of the game was enough to secure a 2-1 aggregate win and secure a place in the Europa League quarter-finals for the Red Devils.

After the game, match-winner Mata and several of his team-mates took to social media to react to the win and the team’s progression to the next round of the competition.

Here’s what they had to say.

One more step. And going forward in the Europa League. Together. United. 🔴 Un pas de plus. Et nous continuons à avancer en Europa League. pic.twitter.com/Pp7vhmnNmL — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) March 16, 2017

Job well done 💥 looking forward to the draw tomorrow! Let's see who's up against us next 🙌🏽..shoutout Sergio on that save at the end👀#MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/tl32LF48TV — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) March 16, 2017