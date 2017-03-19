Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Middlesbrough

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of their 1-3 win at Middlesbrough today.

The Red Devils headed off for the international break with three points in the bag after their victory at the Riverside Stadium.

Jesse Lingard was the star of the show, winning man of the match after scoring United’s second goal with a beautiful long-range effort.

Here’s what he and his colleagues had to say about the game.

Thank God and all @ManUtd_Es fans for your support. Step by step we move on. pic.twitter.com/zCG604kvni — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) March 19, 2017

Just what we needed, 3 points before the int. break …shout out the fan in the middle just casually assisting with celebrations #MUFC pic.twitter.com/LgU52fYxbM — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) March 19, 2017

A win is a win

Boro has always been a tough place for us to get a result.

Our support again

Thank you pic.twitter.com/wsKkGVd9EX — Michael Carrick (@carras16) March 19, 2017

We knew how to work seriously and suffer until the last minute. Three points well earned. pic.twitter.com/5CaTCVSO6T — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) March 19, 2017

Go on Jesse !! Yes Felli and Tio for the goals but that was a great team performance #MUFC pic.twitter.com/fvcJTilv4A — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 19, 2017

Suspended midfielder Ander Herrera was pleased with what he saw.