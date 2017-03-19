Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Middlesbrough

Big Win, More Life, Goal , Stay Lit , MOM ⚽️❤️ @ManUtd @adidasUK pic.twitter.com/jxOV0LRNrj
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 19, 2017
Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of their 1-3 win at Middlesbrough today.
The Red Devils headed off for the international break with three points in the bag after their victory at the Riverside Stadium.
Jesse Lingard was the star of the show, winning man of the match after scoring United’s second goal with a beautiful long-range effort.
Here’s what he and his colleagues had to say about the game.
Thank God and all @ManUtd_Es fans for your support. Step by step we move on. pic.twitter.com/zCG604kvni
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) March 19, 2017
Just what we needed, 3 points before the int. break …shout out the fan in the middle just casually assisting with celebrations #MUFC pic.twitter.com/LgU52fYxbM
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) March 19, 2017
First club to record #600 @premierleague wins, very proud to be part of it. @ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/1FNg8svcdu
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) March 19, 2017
Back home with 3 important points! #MUFC #600wins pic.twitter.com/qJWy7ghTIf
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) March 19, 2017
⚽⚽⚽ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/RnhOhYu7Zq
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) March 19, 2017
A win is a win
Boro has always been a tough place for us to get a result.
Our support again
Thank you pic.twitter.com/wsKkGVd9EX
— Michael Carrick (@carras16) March 19, 2017
We knew how to work seriously and suffer until the last minute. Three points well earned. pic.twitter.com/5CaTCVSO6T
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) March 19, 2017
Go on Jesse !! Yes Felli and Tio for the goals but that was a great team performance #MUFC pic.twitter.com/fvcJTilv4A
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 19, 2017
Suspended midfielder Ander Herrera was pleased with what he saw.
Very proud of the team, great team effort just 48 h after the last game , congratulations boys @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/1JBpEUvgpo
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) March 19, 2017