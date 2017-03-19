Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Middlesbrough

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of their 1-3 win at Middlesbrough today.

The Red Devils headed off for the international break with three points in the bag after their victory at the Riverside Stadium.

Jesse Lingard was the star of the show, winning man of the match after scoring United’s second goal with a beautiful long-range effort.

Here’s what he and his colleagues had to say about the game.

Suspended midfielder Ander Herrera was pleased with what he saw.