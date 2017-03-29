Tweets and Photos: Man Utd’s Spanish stars react to beating France

Manchester duo David De Gea and Ander Herrera had a very similar message after their Spain team defeated France in a friendly yesterday evening.

After emerging from the Stade de France with a 0-2 win, both United players posted on Twitter to declare Spain a great team.

Goalkeeper De Gea shared a photo of the pre-match team photo and branded it a “Grande EQUIPO!”.

Midfielder Herrera uploaded a photo of the post-match celebrations in the dressing room. Opting for a slightly different grammatical route but the same message, he observed: “Equipazo.”