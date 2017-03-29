Tweets and Photos: Man Utd’s Spanish stars react to beating France

Grande EQUIPO! 🇪🇸 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Iz1bk7qiVQ
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) March 28, 2017
Manchester duo David De Gea and Ander Herrera had a very similar message after their Spain team defeated France in a friendly yesterday evening.
After emerging from the Stade de France with a 0-2 win, both United players posted on Twitter to declare Spain a great team.
Goalkeeper De Gea shared a photo of the pre-match team photo and branded it a “Grande EQUIPO!”.
Midfielder Herrera uploaded a photo of the post-match celebrations in the dressing room. Opting for a slightly different grammatical route but the same message, he observed: “Equipazo.”
👍🏻🇪🇸 #Equipazo pic.twitter.com/3yHLO9o15J
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) March 28, 2017