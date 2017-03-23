Tweets and Photos: Spurs players in action for England in Germany

Disappointing result but a lot to take from the game and to build on ⚽️ #threelions pic.twitter.com/PkFiz2yu5l — Dele (@Dele_Alli) March 22, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur provided three of the starters in Gareth Southgate’s England team that played in Germany yesterday.

Right-back Kyle Walker – operating as a wing-back – and midfielders Eric Dier and Dele Alli all started the game at Dortmund’s Signal-Iduna Park.

Alli tweeted after the game to say he was disappointed with the result – a 1-0 defeat – but that there were positives to build on from the game.

Spurs’ official Twitter account posted photos of their three players in action.