Tweets and Photos: Spurs players on beating Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur coped just fine without Harry Kane to spearhead their attack against Southampton yesterday.

The north Londoners emerged as 2-1 winners over head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s former club at White Hart Lane.

Christian Eriksen opened the scoring and Dele Alli added a second from the penalty spot, with Kane’s absence allowing him to snatch penalty duties.

James Ward-Prowse’s goal after an error by Toby Alderweireld set-up a nervy finish, but Spurs took all three points.

Here’s what their players had to say about the game.