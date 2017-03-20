Tweets and Photos: Spurs players on beating Southampton

Important 3 points well earned today, happy to score my pen. Now time for international duty 😄⚽️ pic.twitter.com/aG5bm8Vy8l — Dele (@Dele_Alli) March 19, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur coped just fine without Harry Kane to spearhead their attack against Southampton yesterday.

The north Londoners emerged as 2-1 winners over head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s former club at White Hart Lane.

Christian Eriksen opened the scoring and Dele Alli added a second from the penalty spot, with Kane’s absence allowing him to snatch penalty duties.

James Ward-Prowse’s goal after an error by Toby Alderweireld set-up a nervy finish, but Spurs took all three points.

Here’s what their players had to say about the game.

Tough but very important 3 points before the international break 🙌🏼 #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/lJ73tozn3q — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) March 19, 2017

Big three points. Thanks for all the messages, I'm ok!! Looking forward to joining up with @England now #COYS pic.twitter.com/zriypwR50H — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 19, 2017

Tough win but glad we got all the 3 points #COYS pic.twitter.com/keAbVsWQ08 — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) March 19, 2017