Tweets and Photos: Spurs players on beating Southampton

Important 3 points well earned today, happy to score my pen. Now time for international duty 😄⚽️ pic.twitter.com/aG5bm8Vy8l
— Dele (@Dele_Alli) March 19, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur coped just fine without Harry Kane to spearhead their attack against Southampton yesterday.
The north Londoners emerged as 2-1 winners over head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s former club at White Hart Lane.
Christian Eriksen opened the scoring and Dele Alli added a second from the penalty spot, with Kane’s absence allowing him to snatch penalty duties.
James Ward-Prowse’s goal after an error by Toby Alderweireld set-up a nervy finish, but Spurs took all three points.
Here’s what their players had to say about the game.
Tough but very important 3 points before the international break 🙌🏼 #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/lJ73tozn3q
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) March 19, 2017
Big three points. Thanks for all the messages, I'm ok!! Looking forward to joining up with @England now #COYS pic.twitter.com/zriypwR50H
— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 19, 2017
Tough win but glad we got all the 3 points #COYS pic.twitter.com/keAbVsWQ08
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) March 19, 2017
Good to grind out the win!! 👊 #3points #COYS pic.twitter.com/IhqLFC99dP
— Ben Davies (@Ben_Davies33) March 19, 2017
Yes boys!! Great result! Good victory before the break! I much prefer being on the pitch then watching it! 😵 #tense #nervous #coys #TOTSOU
— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 19, 2017