Tweets and Photos: Spurs players celebrate beating Everton

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 3-2 win over Everton in today’s Premier League encounter at White Hart Lane.

Two goals from Harry Kane had put Spurs in the ascendancy. They were pegged back to Romelu Lukaku goal.

Dele Alli appeared to have secured the points with his late goal, but Enner Valencia immediately struck back to give the hosts a nervy final few seconds.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Good battle today, tough game but we played some nice football. Three more points and now our focus switches back to the FA Cup #COYS pic.twitter.com/4yioC3ouez — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 5, 2017