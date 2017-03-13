Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Millwall

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 6-0 win over Millwall yesterday afternoon to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The League One side stood firm for half-an-hour before Spurs made their breakthrough. A Heung-min Son hat-trick, plus goals from Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Vincent Janssen gave Mauricio Pochettino’s a comfortable passage to Wembley.

After the game, many of the north London side’s players took to social media to give their reactions to the game and to reaching the semis.