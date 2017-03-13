Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Millwall

Great performance from the boys, congrats to Sonny on the hat-trick!! Semi finals here we come! ⚽#COYS #FACUP pic.twitter.com/E8xRPNl1Gq
— Dele (@Dele_Alli) March 12, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 6-0 win over Millwall yesterday afternoon to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
The League One side stood firm for half-an-hour before Spurs made their breakthrough. A Heung-min Son hat-trick, plus goals from Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Vincent Janssen gave Mauricio Pochettino’s a comfortable passage to Wembley.
After the game, many of the north London side’s players took to social media to give their reactions to the game and to reaching the semis.
Terrific performance from the team,on to the semi finals #FACup #COYS pic.twitter.com/CFrTXCi6Jd
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) March 12, 2017
On to the semis! #COYS pic.twitter.com/exNhXf7zqt
— Vincent Janssen (@vincentjanssen) March 12, 2017
Semi-Final & Wembley here we come 👍🏽 #FAcup pic.twitter.com/D3mpeylDi1
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) March 12, 2017
Good performance today! Next semi finals #COYS #facup pic.twitter.com/35QnGNFjV8
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) March 12, 2017
Job done ✅ On our way to Wembley 🙌🏼 #COYS pic.twitter.com/AOYTVSGkMr
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) March 12, 2017
Into the semis!!!! #FaCup #COYS
— Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) March 12, 2017
#COYS pic.twitter.com/35vRChyfzP
— Ben Davies (@Ben_Davies33) March 12, 2017
Job done, onto the #FACup semis and Wembley! Shout out to Son, deserving of today's match ball ⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/qv0OHETgEK
— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 12, 2017