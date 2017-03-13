Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Millwall

Great performance from the boys, congrats to Sonny on the hat-trick!! Semi finals here we come! ⚽#COYS #FACUP pic.twitter.com/E8xRPNl1Gq — Dele (@Dele_Alli) March 12, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 6-0 win over Millwall yesterday afternoon to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The League One side stood firm for half-an-hour before Spurs made their breakthrough. A Heung-min Son hat-trick, plus goals from Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Vincent Janssen gave Mauricio Pochettino’s a comfortable passage to Wembley.

After the game, many of the north London side’s players took to social media to give their reactions to the game and to reaching the semis.

Job done ✅ On our way to Wembley 🙌🏼 #COYS pic.twitter.com/AOYTVSGkMr — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) March 12, 2017