Tyrone Mings says ‘LOL’ after Marcos Rojo escapes ban for stamp on Eden Hazard

Lol — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) March 14, 2017

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings took to Twitter to write “LOL” after news broke that Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo has escaped an FA charge for his stamp on Chelsea’s Eden Hazard on Monday evening.

Mings is currently serving a five-match ban for a stamp on Rojo’s United team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a recent Premier League game. But Rojo will not face any sanctions despite seeming to stamp on Hazard’s torso in the closing stages of the FA Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

The incident was reportedly mentioned by referee Michael Oliver in his match report, which suggests that he saw the stamping action as being accidental.

Cherries centre-back Mings managed to see the funny side.