Video: Is Alexis Sanchez hinting at a free transfer to Chelsea?

Hot on the heels of the news that Chelsea have made Alexis Sanchez their number one transfer target, the Arsenal star has made comments that appear to suggest he is considering running down the final year of his contract and joining the Blues on a free transfer.
Speaking at an event on Wednesday evening, Sanchez was keen to point out that he was happy to stay in London and that he intends to honour his contract, which runs until June 2018.
But he went on to say that he likes to be in a team that has a winning mentality, and that label hasn’t been stuck on the Gunners for a while.
Sanchez said: “I am happy in London and I hope to finish my contract.
“I like to stay in a city and in a team, but in a team that is a winner, that has a winning mentality.”