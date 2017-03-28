Video: Ander Herrera previews France vs Spain from Stade de France

Gran partido mañana en un escenario magnífico
Big match tomorrow at an amazing stadium #StadedeFrance 🇫🇷vs🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/SAyc5FglZe
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) March 27, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has posted a short video from inside the Stade de France ahead of tonight’s France vs Spain friendly.
Herrera will hope to be involved for Julen Lopetegui’s side – and is clearly excited about the prospect of doing so. He branded the Stade de France a fantastic stadium and said he wanted to show it and the pitch to his followers.
The United man acknowledged that France are a very good side, but was hopeful that Spain will win.