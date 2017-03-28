Video: Another Everton defender picks up an injury

Everton’s international break has gone from bad to worse, with centre-back Ramiro Funes Mori sustaining a knee injury in action for Argentina this evening.

Playing in the altitude of La Paz against Bolivia, the Toffees defender went down with a knee complaint in the first-half and was unable to continue.

The seriousness of the injury is not yet known, but he must already be a major doubt for this weekend’s Merseyside derby, which kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday.