Video: Another Everton defender picks up an injury

#EliminatoriasEnTyC Funes Mori tuvo que salir por una problema en su rodilla, entró Matías Caruzzo. Argentina pierde 1-0 en Bolivia. pic.twitter.com/3S1XlTGmwl
— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 28, 2017
Everton’s international break has gone from bad to worse, with centre-back Ramiro Funes Mori sustaining a knee injury in action for Argentina this evening.
Playing in the altitude of La Paz against Bolivia, the Toffees defender went down with a knee complaint in the first-half and was unable to continue.
The seriousness of the injury is not yet known, but he must already be a major doubt for this weekend’s Merseyside derby, which kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday.