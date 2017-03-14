Video: Antonio Conte on Chelsea’s win over Man Utd, accuses them of kicking Eden Hazard

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte accused Manchester United of kicking Eden Hazard in his post-match interview.
The Italian boss said his side wanted to play football and United had made this impossible by kicking the Belgian. The Red Devils had Ander Herrera sent-off in the first-half for two bookable offences, which were both fouls on Hazard.
Conte’s side set up a semi-final meeting with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley by recording a 1-0 win over United at Stamford Bridge last night.
