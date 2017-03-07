Video: Antonio Conte criticises N’Golo Kante, can’t keep a straight face

Not good enough! 😅 A jovial Antonio Conte jokingly criticises @nglkante for making "five mistakes" as @ChelseaFC beat @WestHamUtd. #CFC pic.twitter.com/SVc8YRtarL
— Hayters Teamwork (@HaytersTeamwork) March 7, 2017
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte attempted some deadpan humour at his post-match press conference after last night’s win over West Ham United.
With holding midfielder N’Golo Kante winning rave reviews for his all action display, Conte was hoping to burst the balloon by calling him out for making five mistakes during the game.
But the Blues boss could not even get the criticism out of his mouth before bursting into laughter. At that point, the reporters in the room realised that Kante wasn’t really in Conte’s bad books.