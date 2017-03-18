Video: Antonio Conte discusses Chelsea’s win at Stoke

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte discussed his side’s victory at Stoke City in his post-match press conference.

The Blues secured a late victory in a hard-fought game – something Conte was quizzed on by the reporters gathered at the bet365 Stadium.

Willian gave the Blues an early lead, but they were pegged back by a Jon Walters penalty.

Conte’s side had to wait until the 87th minute to regain their lead. Gary Cahill swept the ball home after a corner.

