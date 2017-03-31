Video: Antonio Conte previews Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte held a pre-match press conference today ahead of Saturday’s return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace.
The top-of-the-table Blues host the Eagles at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.
Among the usual press conference formalities, Conte was also forced to address some of the raft of transfer rumours linking his star players with moves away from the club since the team last played.
The Italian said Real Madrid’s interest in signing star man Eden Hazard is good news for Chelsea.
