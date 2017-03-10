Video: Antonio Conte previews Chelsea vs Man Utd

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has held his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday evening’s FA Cup sixth round clash with Manchester United.
The Blues boss confirmed that he has a clean bill of health going into the game and, assuming all his players come through the final two training sessions before the game unscathed, will have a full squad to select from.
Conte was keen to avoid talk about signing a new contract and said he is focusing on the present.
