Video: Antonio Conte previews Stoke vs Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte faced reporters at the club’s Cobham training ground yesterday for a pre-match press conference ahead of today’s game against Stoke City.
The top-of-the-table Blues travel to the bet365 Stadium for a 3pm kick-off this afternoon.
Ahead of the match, Conte praised the Potters and their manager Mark Hughes.
The Italian revealed that he has a couple of injury doubts that he will need to check on before picking his team, but said that Victor Moses had trained well yesterday after picking up a knock in the FA Cup win over Manchester United.