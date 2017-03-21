Video: Antonio Conte talks pizza

Favourite place to go on holiday? 🏖
Favourite pizza? 🍕
Antonio Conte answers your #CFCQA questions… pic.twitter.com/nSGpmXOvGI
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 21, 2017
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has been discussing his love of pizza.
The Blues boss couldn’t hide his enthusiasm for one of the iconic dishes of his homeland when asked to reveal his favourite topping.
Conte said his favourite pizza is napoletana, which we know better as margherita. And if he fancies a change, he will plump for a capricciosa, which comprises mozzarella cheese, baked ham, mushroom, artichoke and tomato.
In the same Q&A session, the Italian named his hometown of Lecce as his favourite holiday destination.