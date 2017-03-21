Video: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says rumours of PSG job are fake news

[Exclusif] Arsène Wenger : "Un contrat au PSG ? Je démens formellement" pic.twitter.com/IkPpS2mwFa
— beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) March 21, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says reports that he has signed a contract to become Paris Saint-Germain manager are fake news.
The Sun reported that the Gunners boss has put pen to paper on a two-year contract to take over at Parc des Princes this summer. Current boss Unai Emery is under pressure after PSG’s Champions League capitulation at Barcelona, while Wenger is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium this summer.
But he dismissed talk of a return to his homeland by saying the story is fake news.