Video: Arsenal fan berates steward on performance vs Bayern, steward informs him that he’s just a steward

It appears the stars of ArsenalFansTV struggle to switch off from rant mode even when they are not giving their opinion to the YouTube channel’s cameras.

Ty, a regular on the inadvertent comedy series, was caught on camera berating a steward at the Emirates Stadium for the Gunners’ performance during last night’s 1-5 defeat to Bayern Munich.

The steward was quite accommodating in letting Ty get everything he wanted off his chest during a lengthy post-match rant, but eventually felt obliged when he was being implored to answer questions.

He replied: “I’m just a steward.”