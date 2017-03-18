Video: Arsenal fans fly Wenger Out banner over West Brom

Plane carrying Wenger out banner currently flying over the stadium pic.twitter.com/CcuavWacTi
— Dr. Kelechi Anyikude (@KcKelani) March 18, 2017
A group of Arsenal supporters paid for a Wenger Out banner to be flown over the Hawthorns during today’s 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.
The Gunners boss has been under increasing pressure from a portion of the club’s fanbase in recent months (and the loss to the Baggies will not have improved matters). Today the protests were taken to the skies in very cringe fashion.
A plane flew over the stadium while towing the message: “No contract #WengerOut.”