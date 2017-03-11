Video: Arsenal fans protest against Arsene Wenger ahead of Lincoln game

Arsenal protest #arsenal #wenger #wengerout pic.twitter.com/iZZGRletjo
Arsenal supporters staged a protest against manager Arsene Wenger ahead of this evening’s FA Cup sixth round win over non-league Lincoln City.
A group of fans marched on the Emirates Stadium to campaign for Wenger to be ousted this summer when his contract expires.
Those involved in the protest carried banners featuring slogans including ‘No New Contract’ and, tragically, ‘Wexit’.
Wenger, who has been in charge of the Gunners since October 1996, managed to avoid heaping any further pressure on himself as his side coasted to a 5-0 victory over the Imps.