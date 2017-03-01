Video: Arsenal players go bowling ahead of Liverpool game

Video: The Ox praises Welbeck's form on his Instagram. #afc pic.twitter.com/vWcehK29Gt
After being caught off-guard by some unusual rugby tactics from Italy last weekend, England rugby coach Eddie Jones said his team might as well have prepared for a game of 10-pin bowling.
Well, it appears Arsenal have learnt that lesson and are leaving no stone unturned ahead of Saturday evening’s clash with Liverpool.
The Gunners went bowling last night and, as you can see in the video above, Danny Welbeck was putting the ‘strike’ in striker.
Here’s a group shot of some other members of the squad at the bowling alley.
🔙🔛🔝 Bowling evening with my bros @MesutOzil1088 , Granit and @LP10oficial 🎳👌🏽#striiike #fun #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/8cGj3Y3ON9
