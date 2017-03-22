Video: Arsenal stars and N’Golo Kante in France training

France’s outfield players took part in a training match with a twist today.
Didier Deschamps had his players playing on a small pitch with five-a-side goals and without the aid of goalkeepers.
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud and defender Laurent Koscielny, plus Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, were among those taking part in the session.
See how they got on by clicking play on the video above – and keep watching to the end to see Koscielny unable to keep out a delicious backheel from Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele.