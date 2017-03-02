Video: Arsenal stars Olivier Giroud, Petr Cech and Nacho Monreal become referees

Posted by - March 2, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, Football videos

Arsenal stars had an interesting change of careers when they became a refereeing team for the day Olivier Giroud, Petr Cech and Nacho Monreal.

France international Giroud started refereeing a match, with Cech and Monreal running the lines as his assistants. The trio swapped so that all got a turn as the main man in black.

Giroud cut a flamboyant penalty and awarded a controversial penalty during his time officiating.

Ex-Premier League referee Mark Halsey was among the player who took part in the game.

Click play to see how Giroud, Cech and Monreal get on.