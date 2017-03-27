Video: Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud scores a brace for France

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud scored two goals as France recorded a 1-3 World Cup qualification victory in Luxembourg on Saturday evening.
Giroud opened the scoring when he got himself on the end of a pull-back and completed the scoring when he nodded in Les Bleus’ third goal from close range. There had been a converted penalty apiece for the two sides in between Giroud’s goals.
The Gunners star is now on 23 goals for his country, which puts him 10th on the list of France’s all-time top goalscorers.