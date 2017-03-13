Video: Arsenal’s Per Mertesacker gives death stare to fan who got him with fake handshake

Per was gonna fuck him up lool pic.twitter.com/aqh0Py9VrP
— P (@SantCazorIa) March 12, 2017
Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker fell victim to a schoolboy prank as he attended the club’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Lincoln City on Saturday evening.
A fan in the crowd held out his arm to shake hands with the big German centre-back. When Mertesacker obliged, the prankster whipped his hand away.
The Gunners man was clearly unimpressed. He gave the culprit a death stare and started walking closer towards him, before thinking better of that plan.
He went to walk away, but stopped in his tracks after some verbal to stare once again.