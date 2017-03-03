Video: Arsenal’s Yaya Sanogo scores against Tottenham U23

Arsenal’s forgotten man Yaya Sanogo was on target in an under-23 north London derby today.

The French striker – famed for struggling to find the net for the Gunners – opened the scoring against Tottenham Hotspur under-23s at London Colney this afternoon.

Sanogo found himself with the ball in a dangerous position after some ponderous play by Spurs in their own half and made no mistake with his finish.

Reiss Nelson added a second goal to give the Gunners a 2-0 win over Spurs.