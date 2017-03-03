Video: Arsenal’s Yaya Sanogo scores against Tottenham U23

Half-time: #AFCU23 1-0 Tottenham
This strike from Yaya gives us the lead going into the break pic.twitter.com/p5OOzoiJg9
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 3, 2017
Arsenal’s forgotten man Yaya Sanogo was on target in an under-23 north London derby today.
The French striker – famed for struggling to find the net for the Gunners – opened the scoring against Tottenham Hotspur under-23s at London Colney this afternoon.
Sanogo found himself with the ball in a dangerous position after some ponderous play by Spurs in their own half and made no mistake with his finish.
Reiss Nelson added a second goal to give the Gunners a 2-0 win over Spurs.