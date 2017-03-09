Video: Arsene Wenger previews Arsenal vs Lincoln City

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has held his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup sixth round clash with Lincoln City.
The Gunners host the non-league Imps at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
Wenger confirmed that there could be a sickness bug in his camp ahead of the game, with Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil all suffering and deemed to be doubts for the game.
The long-serving Frenchman’s future was also up for discussion. He promised to consider fan opinion consideration when making a decision on his future. Wenger’s contract expires this summer.