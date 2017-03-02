Video: Arsene Wenger previews Liverpool vs Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has held his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Liverpool at Anfield.
The Gunners boss confirmed that Aaron Ramsey, Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud are all available for the trip to Merseyside following injuries.
Danny Welbeck is a doubt, while midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out with the ankle injury he sustained at Sutton United.
Wenger said his side were focused on the Liverpool game and not whether it is possible to catch league leaders Chelsea.
