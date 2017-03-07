Video: Arsene Wenger revolted by referee as Arsenal crash out vs Bayern

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he was revolted by the performance of referee Anastasios Sidiropoulos as his side crashed out of the Champions League.

The Gunners suffered a 1-5 defeat on the night to exit the competition 2-10 on aggregate.

Wenger was furious at the ref’s failure to award a penalty for Xabi Alonso’s challenge on Theo Walcott, an offside in the build-up to the penalty that led to Bayern’s equaliser and the decision to show a yellow card and then a red to Laurent Koscielny for the foul that led to the penalty.

Click play to watch Wenger’s post-match interview.