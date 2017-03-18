Video: Arsene Wenger says he knows his future, announcement very soon

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he has made a decision and promised that an announcement would be made very soon.

The Gunners boss told reporters in his post-match press conference after today’s defeat at West Bromwich Albion that he knows what he will be doing next season.

Wenger said: “I know what I will do. You will soon know.”

The 67-year-old continued: “Today I do not necessarily worry about that. We are in a unique bad patch we never had in 20 years.

“We lose game after game at the moment and that for me is much more important than my future.”

The long-serving Frenchman, who took charge of the north London club in October 2006, is out of contract at the end of the season.

You can see Wenger making his comments in the video above.