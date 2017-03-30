Video: Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal vs Man City press conference

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger faced reporters this morning for his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.
There was no new information on the Frenchman’s future. He said he was very clear in his head about what he will do at the end of the season.
Wenger did provide a team news update on his squad’s fitness ahead of the game. He confirmed that goalkeeper Petr Cech is ruled out with the injury he sustained at West Bromwich Albion before the international break. Cech is also expected to miss the midweek game against West Ham.
Lucas Perez is out with a thigh problem.