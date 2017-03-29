Video: Bastian Schweinsteiger arrives in Chicago to complete move from Man Utd

The scene at O'Hare as Bastian Schweinsteiger arrives to #Chicago #CF97 🎥 @CameramanCappo pic.twitter.com/IRD0hSCtwd
— Slavko Bekovic (@SBekovic) March 29, 2017
German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has arrived in the USA to complete his transfer from Manchester United to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.
The deal was announced earlier this month, but Schweinsteiger remained in Europe while he awaited a US visa. His paperwork must now be in place because last night he jetted into Chicago’s O’Hare airport.
The video above shows the scenes that greeted the World Cup winner when he entered the arrivals lounge.