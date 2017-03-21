Video: Bastian Schweinsteiger’s goodbye message to Man Utd fans

Thanks to all fans, the whole staff and my teammates of @ManUtd! I will never forget my time with the club, but now it’s time for a change! pic.twitter.com/zYn2o5Cjsk
— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 21, 2017
Bastian Schweinsteiger has recorded a farewell message to Manchester United supporters after his impending transfer to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire was announced.
The World Cup winner says he was proud to have been part of last season’s FA Cup-winning side, but also admitted that he was hoping to achieve more during his time at Old Trafford.
He told fans: “I really wish I could have done more for you, but it was time to make a change.”
Schweinsteiger, aged 32, thanks the staff and players, and said he was sure Jose Mourinho would bring silverware back to the club very soon.