Video: Bayern players and fans celebrating at Arsenal

In the away end ❤️ #MiaSanMia #UCL #ARSFCB 1-5 pic.twitter.com/g8CtQNtbFx
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 7, 2017
These were the scenes in the away end at the Emirates Stadium yesterday evening after Bayern Munich’s thrashing of Arsenal.
The Bundesliga champions recorded another 5-1 win over the Gunners to secure a 10-2 aggregate victory in their Champions League last-16 tie.
After the final whistle, Bayern’s players came over to their fans to acknowledge their support and celebrate with them.
The supporters responded by breaking into song and waving scarves and flags in the general direction of the team.