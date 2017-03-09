Video: Ben Davies discusses his new Spurs contract

🗣️ @Ben_Davies33: "It's a fantastic Club to be a part of at the moment and you can only see it getting better." #COYS pic.twitter.com/DI0rUgMBes
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 9, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies has been talking to the club’s in-house media team about his new contract.
The Wales international this afternoon put pen to paper on a new four-year deal that ties him to the north London club until June 2021.
Here’s what the 23-year-old had to say about committing his future to Spurs, where he praised the level of team spirit.
🗣️ @Ben_Davies33: "We all get on well, everyone is behind each other 100% and that helps us on the field." #COYS pic.twitter.com/8u5AKPdNLF
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 9, 2017
Davies also said he thinks he has grown as a player and a person since arriving at White Hart Lane from boyhood club Swansea City in 2014.
"I feel I've grown up as a person and a player."
🗣️ @Ben_Davies33 on his new contract… #COYS pic.twitter.com/IhpHHn56Fb
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 9, 2017