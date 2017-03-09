Video: Ben Davies discusses his new Spurs contract

March 9, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies has been talking to the club’s in-house media team about his new contract.

The Wales international this afternoon put pen to paper on a new four-year deal that ties him to the north London club until June 2021.

Here’s what the 23-year-old had to say about committing his future to Spurs, where he praised the level of team spirit.

Davies also said he thinks he has grown as a player and a person since arriving at White Hart Lane from boyhood club Swansea City in 2014.